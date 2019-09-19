Drought-hit Lake Koroneia’s fish population hit

Dead fish are seen on the bank of Lake Koroneia in northern Greece Thursday after high temperatures and drought conditions caused a severe drop in water levels. According to state environmental officials, the water level at Lake Koroneia has dropped by more than 70 percent in the past three years, to 80 centimeters, with the decline triggering the death of carp, bleak and other freshwater fish. Originally spanning 4,500 hectares, the lake has shrunk to about a third of its original size over the past three decades. [AP]