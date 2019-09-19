ATHEX: Mixed session ends in minor gains for index

Athinon Avenue presented a mixed picture on Thursday, swinging back and forth between negative and positive territory before the benchmark finally ended only just in the black while losing stocks edged out the gainers by just one.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 873.93 points, adding 0.15 percent to Wednesday’s 872.58 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.35 percent to 2,167.71 points, while mid-caps slipped 0.06 percent.

The banks index improved 1.40 percent, as Eurobank jumped 3.16 percent, National earned 1.75 percent and Piraeus grew 0.45 percent. Alpha ended unchanged.

Lamda Development’s announcement of a 650-million-euro share capital increase inflicted losses of 3.25 percent on its stock price. ADMIE Holdings fell 2.82 percent while Hellenic Exchanges advanced 1.80 percent.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 49 took losses and 35 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 71 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 78.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.18 percent to close at 66.97 points.