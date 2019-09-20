Emma Shapplin | Athens | November 15 & 16

French pop opera diva Emma Shapplin returns to Greece for two appearances at the Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the annual Christmas Theater program of cultural events. The artist will present a grand spectacular dedicated to love songs, with a cast of 100 that includes an orchestra and choir. For tickets, visit www.viva.gr or call 11876. The Christmas Theater's full program is available at www.christmastheater.gr, though the website is in Greek only. Tickets range from 18 to 68 euros, while seating for wheelchair users can be reserved by calling 211.770.1700.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300