Mario Biondi | Athens | September 28

Italian soul and jazz singer Mario Biondi, known for his mellow baritone that harks back to the sounds of the 70s, will be appearing at the Herod Atticus Theater on Saturday, September 28. Hailed as an Italian Barry White, the 48-year-old artist has shared the stage with greats such as Ray Charles and worked beside the likes of Chaka Kahn, Michael Bolton, Incognito and The Crusaders. Tickets range from 25 to 50 euros and are available from www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou Street, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807