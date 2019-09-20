Flying Week | Athens | September 21-22

In its seventh year running, Athens Flying Week features flying shows, educational programs and private aviation conferences, and is expected to draw more than 60,000 spectators. Peruse the display of airplanes and helicopters or enjoy spectacular flying performances by experienced pilots and aviation students. The event will also include a trade show, aeromodeling demonstrations and training workshops. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event. For program details and tickets prices, visit www.athensflyingweek.gr.

Tanagra Air Force Base, Schimatari, tel 210.603.6111