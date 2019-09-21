Protests demanding government action on climate change which took place in some 150 capitals around the world including Athens on Friday were a welcome development.



Something is indeed changing. This change is not restricted to the collective conscience. Political parties across the ideological spectrum appear capable of converging on a different growth model that is more friendly toward the natural environment.

The dilemma of “economic growth versus protection of the environment” is no more. In a country like Greece, so rich in natural treasures, green growth is not just warranted out of environmental sensibility; it also represents the most sound economic policy.