Benchmark yield hits fresh all-time low

Greece’s benchmark 10-year bond yield continued its slide on Friday, hitting a fresh all-time low of 1.31 percent before rebounding to 1.35 a few hours later.

On Thursday it had closed at 1.38 percent, following the Greek stock market’s roadshow in London that reportedly generated considerable interest among investors.

