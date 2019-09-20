ATHEX: Bourse ends week with further gains

September’s triple-witching and the rebalancing of indexes led to the largest daily turnover on the Greek stock market in the last three-and-a-half months on Friday. This was sealed in the closing auctions, when the benchmark reverted to positive territory at the end of another week of gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 876.17 points, adding 0.26 percent to Thursday’s 873.93 points. On a weekly basis it increased 2.24 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.15 percent to 2,170.86 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.31 percent.

The banks index advanced 1.14 percent, with National growing 3.25 percent and Eurobank earning 2.59 percent, while Piraeus shrank 2.59 percent and Alpha slipped 0.06 percent.

Lamda Development continued its decline, giving up 2.71 percent, and Fourlis Holdings decreased 1.48 percent, but Ellaktor collected 2.79 percent and Mytilineos climbed 1.60 percent.

In total 45 stocks reported gains, 48 sustained losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 129.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s 71 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.72 percent to close at 67.45 points.