Flying enthusiasts watch Hellenic Air Force helicopters participate in the Tanagra International Air Show, part of Athens Flying Week, at the Tanagra Air Base on Saturday. The air show, which took place for the eighth year in a row, drew some 60,000 visitors from across Greece and 4,000 from abroad. Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who visited the show on Saturday, stressed that the Hellenic Air Force is “a force for deterrence, for defending the country.” [ANA-MPA]