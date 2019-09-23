Staff walkout over growth bill to cause transport disruption Tuesday

There will be no services on the Kifissia-Piraeus urban electric railway ISAP (Metro Line 1) or on the capital’s buses or trolley buses on Tuesday, as staff are to join a 24-hour strike in protest at the provisions of the government’s growth bill.

Workers on the Athens metro - lines 2 and 3 - will run a restricted service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the tram running from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ferries will be moored in ports around the country on the same day – from 6 a.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday – as seamen also protest the reforms which they believe will compromise workers’ rights.

Moreover, TrainOSE staff are to hold a 24-hour strike from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Friday which will lead to rail service cancellations.