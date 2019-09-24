Greek PM to address East Med concerns, investments in talks with US president

Rising tension with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean and the new Greek government's efforts to attract more foreign investments are expected to top the agenda of talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Summit in New York.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place at 6.30 p.m. US time on Tuesday, which is 1.30 a.m. in Greece the early hours of Wednesday.

Mitsotakis will also have the opportunity to discuss the next phase of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, which is set to proceed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Athens on October 6-7.

Earlier in the day, the Greek premier will hold talks with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that are expected to focus on the Balkan country's European Union accession process.