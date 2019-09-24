Mitsotakis to Zaev: I would never have signed the Prespes deal

In his first meeting with North Macedonia's Premier Zoran Zaev since being elected, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would have not signed the Prespes accord if he had been in power in 2018 when the deal was approved, according to government sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Tuesday.



However, since it was ratified by the Greek Parliament in January this year, the agreement is now part of international law and therefore Greece will respect it, he added during their meeting which was held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Summit in New York, as part of Mitsotakis' contacts with Balkan leaders.



The Greek premier called on Zaev to implement in full all aspects of the name deal, particularly those relating to the protection of trademarks.



On his side, Zaev said his government aims to avoid delays and complete all pending issues that are linked to his country's EU accession efforts and expressed hope that the successful implementation of the Prespes accord will facilitate Greek investments in his country. Mitsotakis responded that the lack of a deal in the past never hampered investment from the country.

Greek lawmakers approved the Prespes accord which renamed the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia “North Macedonia” on January 25 this year, ending a decades-long dispute between the two countries.



As the leader of the then main opposition New Democracy, Mitsotakis had opposed the agreement, arguing that it will create more problems for Greece than it solves.



Athens and Skopje had squabbled for 28 years over the use of the term "Macedonia,” with the former wanting to differentiate its northern neighbor from Greece's northern province of the same name.



The accord, signed in June 2018 between the then prime minister Alexis Tsipras and Zaev at the namesake lake, opened the way for the country to join the European Union and NATO.



The EU supports the gradual integration of the Western Balkan countries with North Macedonia and Albania hoping the bloc will open accession talks this year.