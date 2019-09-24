ATHEX: Benchmark hitches ride on credit stocks’ gains

Bank stocks led blue chips and the main index of the Greek bourse higher on Tuesday, but smaller stocks recorded minor losses as traders appear to be gradually losing interest in them.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 868.01 points, up 0.63 percent from Monday’s 862.59 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.73 percent to 2,149.05 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.18 percent.

The banks index earned 2.22 percent as National jumped 3.24 percent, Eurobank improved 2.94 percent, Piraeus grew 1.54 percent and Alpha increased 1.19 percent. Fourlis collected 3.06 percent and Viohalco climbed 1.82 percent, while Aegean Air gave up 2.44 percent.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 47 endured losses and 26 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 64.6 million euros, against Monday’s 53.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.54 percent to close at 66.17 points.