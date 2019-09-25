Mitsotakis, Erdogan to meet in New York

A day after Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted that Turkish troops will remain on Cyprus, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on Wednesday scheduled to meet with Turkey’s President in New York.



It will be Mitsotakis’ first meeting with Erdogan as Greek prime minister. The meeting is set to take place at 9.45 a.m. local time.



On Tuesday, Erdogan denounced what he described as “ill-intentioned” calls for a withdrawal of Turkish troops from Cyprus and the scrapping of the guarantees system that was established on the island when it gained independence which made Greece, Turkey and Britain guarantor powers.



In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey will protect the security, legal rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean. He noted however that he is open to “win-win” proposals.



Meanwhile, Ankara maintained tensions over the Eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday with a series of overflights by Turkish jets over the islands of Kastellorizo and Ro.