Cyprus, North Macedonia pledge closer ties

The development of bilateral relations between Cyprus and North Macedonia was the focus of a meeting between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.



Anastasiades briefed Zaev on recent developments regarding the Cyprus issue, while the Balkan leader expressed his country’s support for efforts toward a Cyprus settlement on the basis of UN resolutions and decisions.



Anastasiades vowed that Nicosia will support relations between North Macedonia and the EU, while both sides expressed the will to develop bilateral relations in all areas including economy and investments.



It was agreed that Anastasiades will visit Skopje along with a business delegation in the coming months.



The meeting, which took place at the UN premises, was attended by Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis and other officials.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]