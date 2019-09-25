Block Party | Athens | September 26

The Onassis Cultural Center kicks off the new season with a big block party, inviting its friends and neighbors to dance, mingle and make merry. Apart from a great lineup of DJs and live talent, there will be visual effects from The Queer Archive, performances by Kangela Tromokratisch, A Man to Pet and the Go Go Boys, free beer, sesame bagels and hot dogs. The free event starts at 5.30 p.m.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou Avenue, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr