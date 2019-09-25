Eros Ramazzotti | Athens | September 27

Crooner Eros Ramazzotti, hailed as the best-selling Italian signer over the past 30 years, comes to Athens as part of an ongoing tour ahead of the November release of his album “Vita Ce N’e.” He will be performing at the Faliro Indoor Arena on Friday, September 27. Doors open at 7.30 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m. Only tickets for the standing-room only arena are still available, costing 50 euros, from www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.



Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.921.3310