Calypso Rose | Athens | September 27

Photo: Julot Bandit

Tobagonian singer and songwriter Calypso Rose is making her Greek debut at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Friday, September 27. The 79-year-old “mother of calypso” will perform select tracks from the 20 studio albums she has released over her lengthy career, including 2016's “Far From Home,” as well as giving a sneak preview into her new release, expected later this year. Admission to the concert, which starts on the Great Lawn at 9 p.m., is free of charge. Visitors are advised to bring mosquito repellant and a mat or some other ground cover to sit on.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org