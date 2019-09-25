Former Competition Commission chief files new appeal

The former head of the Competition Commission, Vassiliki Thanou, has filed another appeal with the Council of State, this time calling for the annulment of the appointment of the body’s new leadership.



Her latest appeal to the country’s highest administrative court follows her first last month against her dismissal from the helm of the commission.



In Wednesday’s appeal she claimed that the new appointments violate the Constitution and are in breach of European Union law.



Thanou was removed from the post by the present government under a provision that bars officials who have served in a political capacity from taking up a post at the independent agency within five years, on the grounds that she had served as an adviser to former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.