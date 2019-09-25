NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ECB's Draghi to visit Athens next Tuesday, meet PM

Banking

Mario Draghi, the outgoing president of the European Central Bank (ECB), will visit Athens next week (Oct. 1) to attend and speak at an event held in his honor at the Academy of Athens.

During his visit, he will meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Draghi said on Monday that Greece can be included in the ECB’s asset purchase program, known as quantitative easing, if it continues to make progress in implementing reforms.

The European Parliament voted earlier in September to replace Draghi with Christine Lagarde, who will be taking over from November 1.

