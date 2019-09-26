Corruption prosecutor hits back at predecessor’s claim

Corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki on Wednesday denied claims that she was among those that forced the resignation of her predecessor Eleni Raikou in 2017.

In her testimony to a Supreme Court prosecutor investigating the handing of the Novartis probe by judicial officials, Raikou said she was forced to resign due to “manufactured charges” filed against her, and that Touloupaki, as a key witness, sought to execute a “contract for my moral demise.”

Raikou claimed Touloupaki was recruited by former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos to do this because she pushed back at his alleged attempt to intervene in the probe into claims that politicians had taken bribes from the Swiss firm.

“If what has been publicized was said, then, once again, Ms Raikou has undermined not only my honor and reputation, but the Supreme Court,” Touloupaki said.