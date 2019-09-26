ATHEX: Stock losses moderated by last trades

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue again shied away from the 900-point level on Wednesday, only this time the pressure came from abroad, namely the increasing political uncertainty in Washington and London. Losses were significantly contained in the closing auctions, while Public Power Corporation made an outstanding comeback.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 862.09 points, shedding 0.68 percent from Tuesday’s 868.01 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.74 percent to 2,133.17 points.

The banks index dropped 1.08 percent: National fell 1.86 percent, Alpha shrank 1 percent, Eurobank gave up 0.80 percent and Piraeus slipped 0.53 percent.

PPC earned 5.29 percent following the publication of the utility’s financial results for the year’s first half late on Tuesday. Ellaktor decreased 3.65 percent, Terna Energy conceded 2.96 percent and Cenergy Holdings was down 2.60 percent.

In total 27 stocks posted gains, 75 took losses and 16 stayed put. Turnover reached 61.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 64.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index also declined 0.68 percent, to close at 65.72 points.