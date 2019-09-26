Wednesday’s decision by the Port Planning and Development Commission, to be published on Thursday, opens the way for Cosco’s 800-million-euro investment in the port of Piraeus.

All investment projects proposed received the commission’s approval, but a consultation period was granted until Friday regarding two issues, namely the extension of the dock currently used for ship repairs, which will be transformed into a car terminal, and the conversion of the so-called PPC dock, used by Public Power Corporation, into another container terminal.

The master plan’s first project to begin will be the extension of the cruise passenger terminal, which construction company Tekal SA recently landed.