The consequences arising from the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook cannot be easily tackled. However, the clock is ticking and the insecurity felt by the Greek tourism industry – both for businesses and employees – is deepening.

In the face of this reality, one would expect a faster reaction from the relevant authorities. While the government is trying to restart the Greek economy, the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook poses a very serious threat to its most dynamic sector.



That is why the reaction must be equally serious, and cannot be limited to big words about setting up “operation centers” to deal with the crisis and photo opportunities on social media.