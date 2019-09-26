Dendias discusses North Macedonia, Albania with Balkan counterparts

The foreign ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania discussed the upcoming talks at the European Council about the possibility of agreeing to launch membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Summit in New York.



Nikos Dendias, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Gordan Radman and Ramona Manescu, respectively, focused on coordinating their efforts to promote that goal.



"During our meeting we discussed the prospect of the Western Balkans, our common perception that the countries of the Western Balkans must have a European perspective and the specific issues raised by enlargement in relation to Northern Macedonia and Albania,” Dendias said.