Mitsotakis-Trump meeting had been scheduled, says embassy spox

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Athens confirmed on Thursday hat a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had indeed been scheduled for Tuesday.

"A meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Mitsotakis was scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 in New York. Unfortunately, due to scheduling constraints, the meeting was ultimately canceled,” the spokesman cited by statet-run news agency ANA-MPA said.

“The United States and Greece have a longstanding, robust, and multifaceted partnership. The upcoming US- Greece Strategic Dialogue in Athens underscores our mutual commitment to deepen cooperation," he added.

After the meeting in New York was cancelled due to the impeachment procedures launched against Trump, officials from the main opposition quoted by Greek media questioned whether a meeting had been scheduled at all.