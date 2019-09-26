Mitsotakis to meet Guterres, Anastasiades, Mondi on Thursday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' program in New York on Thursday begins with a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at 09.40 a.m.(US time).

He will then meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and at 12.30, he will meet with India's counterpart Narendra Modi.

At 1.00 p.m., he will attend a lunch with members of the Greek-American community in the US, while at 3.30 p.m. he will have a meeting with the Archbishop of America Elpidophoros.



Commenting on Wednesday's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, government sources said they were "cautiously optimistic" over its results.

"The atmosphere was positive and perhaps better than expected," the sources noted, adding that the government believes Turkey might scale down tensions and change its attitude towards Cyprus over its violations in Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and statements by Turkish officials on the abandoned town of Famagusta.

[ANA-MPA]