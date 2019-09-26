One injured in boat collision in Perama
A Japanese cargo ship with a crew of 23 that was docked at Neo Ikonio in the Piraeus district of Perama has collided with a Turkish oil tanker carrying 13 crew members.
It is not known what caused the accident that left one crew member of the Turkish vessel injured.
An operation involving several tow boats was under way to prevent the Turkish vessel from sinking.
There was no report of an oil leak.