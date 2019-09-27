It was not that hard after all. In fact all that was required for Parliament to release lawmakers’ asset declarations was a certain amount of political will.



The previous leftist administration had kept these documents locked away in drawers in Parliament for three years, giving no real excuse for its secretiveness. Sure, the procedure is not perfect. The data provided in the declarations are limited and any checks can only take place ad hoc and if there is suspicion of wrongdoing.



On the other hand, publicity alone can have a meaningful impact. Even if the assets are not fully exposed, hypocrisy is.