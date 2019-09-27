PM slams SYRIZA's proposal on vote of Greeks abroad

Greek Prime Minister described a proposal submitted by main opposition SYRIZA on the vote of diaspora Greeks in general elections as “deeply offensive,” saying it treats them as “second-class citizens.”

SYRIZA disagrees with ruling New Democracy on how the vote should be counted, arguing that Greeks living abroad should only be able to elect up to 12 MPs, and their vote should not affect which party is voted to power.

“The proposal is deeply offending for those who chose to vote abroad. Essentially, it tells them that they cannot vote for a prime minister, you will only vote for some lawmakers, therefore these will be second-class citizens and their vote will not be equal,” he told journalists after an event at the Greek consulate in New York which he attended on Thursday evening.

The government’s proposal for the vote of Greeks abroad is expected to be completed soon and Mitsotakis will launch a series of meetings with party leaders in an effort to achieve some consensus.



Any change in the electoral law will require 200 votes in the 300-seat Parliament to be approved.