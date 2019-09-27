Unresolved Cyprus issue among Juncker’s big regrets

The failure to reunify Cyprus while in office has been one of Jean Claude Juncker’s big regrets, the European Commission President told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

Juncker, who spoke on Brexit and other issues, also found time to reveal his disappointment over the failure to reunify Cyprus.

“I am saddened that we did not get the reunification of Cyprus,” Juncker told the German newspaper, adding that he told Cypriots they would not find another one who was so concerned about them.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]