Seven convicted in illegal lending scandal in cooperative bank

A court in the northern Aegean on Friday handed prison sentences to seven out of 10 people involved in the illegal lending from the now-defunct Cooperative Bank of Lesvos – Limnos, which caused the bank millions of euros in losses.

Τhe bank went bankrupt when an audit revealed that more than 50 million euros had been granted as loans to entrepreneurs, without any substantial collateral and while its share capital was less than that amount. The bank went into liquidation in 2012.

The court convicted one of the borrowers and the manager of the bank to five years each (the prosecutor had proposed six years), while two board members received a three-year sentence each. Another three board members, who cooperated with authorities, were convicted to two years in prison.

Three other accused were acquitted, while two more suspects, the president of the board and the first vice president, have died.

Judges recognised mitigating circumstances for all the accused, such as a clean criminal record.

Two more trials relating to the collapse of the Lesvos - Limnos Cooperative Bank will follow.