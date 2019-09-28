The migration crisis cannot be properly addressed without international cooperation. However, as more people keep flowing into the country, Greece’s state apparatus has to display good coordination.



Migrants have to be equitably distributed as facilities on the eastern Aegean islands are bursting at the seams. The government must be able to provide appropriate accommodation and make sure there is no congestion.



However, the problem cannot be dealt with without cooperation with local authorities. Above all, it cannot be tackled without the toleration of local communities. The islands must not be abandoned to their fate.