NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Three-party Cyprus meeting seen as ‘possible’ in October

TAGS: Cyprus, Diplomacy

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has not ruled out a meeting with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in October under the auspices of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which could pave the way for an informal five-party meeting including Greece and Turkey.

“We expect [the three-party meeting] in October, either in New York or a European city,” Anastasiades said Friday after meeting Guterres in New York.

“The possibility of a three-party meeting is in sight,” he said, adding that if it goes well, then it may be possible to have an informal five-party meeting where all sides can agree on what will be discussed during the negotiations.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 