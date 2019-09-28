Three-party Cyprus meeting seen as ‘possible’ in October

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has not ruled out a meeting with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in October under the auspices of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which could pave the way for an informal five-party meeting including Greece and Turkey.



“We expect [the three-party meeting] in October, either in New York or a European city,” Anastasiades said Friday after meeting Guterres in New York.



“The possibility of a three-party meeting is in sight,” he said, adding that if it goes well, then it may be possible to have an informal five-party meeting where all sides can agree on what will be discussed during the negotiations.