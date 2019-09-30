The new government appears to have made a positive impression since it took over at Greece’s helm. The political change ushered by the general election on July 7, however, is not only the result of the positive impression made by the government. It has also been influenced by the positive shift in the financial climate and Greece’s improved international image.

However, the government will ultimately be judged by the degree to which it tackles the country’s most debilitating ills.

This means effectively tackling bureaucracy and pushing through reforms that will challenge the clientilist mentality that is so deeply embedded in the country’s DNA. We cannot say that the country has changed in three months; it’s just that there is an impression that it can change.