Pompeo to meet with Mitsotakis in Athens on October 5

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on October 5, after travelling to Italy, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, the State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

Pompeo and Mitsotakis will prepare the 2019 US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, which will focus on defense and security, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean and the Black Sea, and will be held October 7.



The two officials will also look into research and business opportunities, the spokesperson said.

Pompeo will also meet Foreign Minister Dendias, and Defense Minister Panagiotopoulos.

The US Secretary will deliver a speech on the bilateral relationship and the "rapid growth in economic ties" between the two countries.