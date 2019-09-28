Dora Bakoyannis heading Greek delegation in PACE meeting

New Democracy MP Dora Bakoyannis is heading Greece’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which convenes in Strasbourg through Friday.

According to the Council of Europe, the assembly’s autumn session will focus on the protection of whistleblowers, common standards for ombudsman institutions, the protection of victims of terrorism and reports on climate refugees and labor migration in Eastern Europe.

There will also be a discussion on the implementation of the terms of the Prespes name deal by North Macedonia.