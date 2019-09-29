Not gold this time, but Stefanidi continues unprecedented medal run

Katerina Stefanidi’s three-year gold medal run in major athletics championships ended Sunday when she won the bronze medal in the women’s pole vault at the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The reigning Olympic champion, who also won the world championships in 2017 and the European title in 2016 and 2018, cleared 4.85 meters at her second attempt.

Still, Stefanidi continued an unprecedented medal run for a Greek track athlete, or, indeed, any Greek in any sport.

“You make us proud every time you compete,” tweeted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia improved her personal best by 4 centimeters to win with 4.95 meters.

She is Russia’s first gold medalist in these championships but will not get to hear her own anthem at the medals ceremony.

The Russian squad officially competes as "Authorized Neutral Athletes." The Russian track federation has been suspended since 2015 over widespread doping and also competed as neutral in 2017. Its athletes competed in muted-color neutral uniforms and the IAAF anthem will be played for Sidorova's medal ceremony.

The United States’ Sandi Morris, second to Stefanidi at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 world championships finally beat her Greek rival, with a 4.90 meter effort, only to become someone else’s bridesmaid.

[Kathimerini/AP]