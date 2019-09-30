Six police officers injured in two attacks on Sunday night

Six police officers are being treated at a military hospital in Athens after coming under attack in two separate incidents in the northern suburb of Nea Filadelfia late on Sunday.

According to the Greek Police (ELAS), the first incident occurred shortly after 10.30 p.m. when officers of the DIAS motorcycle squad stopped four people near the Vryoulon bridge on the Athens-Lamia highway in order to check their identification cards. Moments later, a mob of around 40 people reportedly appeared at the scene and attacked the officers, as well as a squad car that was dispatched to the location.

Then, at around 11.30 p.m., a second mob of some 30 people attacked a group of police officers on the corner of Dekelias and Efesou streets. ELAS did not release any additional details regarding that event.

Three officers were injured in each incident, though the exact extent of their injuries was not known.

An investigation is under way to determine whether the two incidents are related, though police are not ruling out the possibility that the attacks were related to clashes that took place earlier between riot officers and soccer hooligans in the wake of the PAOK-AEK match at the Nea Filadelfia stadium.