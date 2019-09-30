Greek July retail sales fall 3.0 pct, led by pharmaceuticals, clothing

Greek retail sales by volume declined 3.0 percent in July compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 2.4 percent rise in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.



Retail sales were led lower by pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, clothing and footwear, the data showed.



Greece's economy remained on the path of recovery in April-to-June, with its pace of expansion picking up from the first quarter thanks to a boost from net exports and government Spending. [Reuters]