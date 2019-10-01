Alessandro Cortini | Athens | October 21

EMILIE ELIZABETH

Italian multi-instrumentalist and electronic music composer Alessandro Cortini raises the curtain on this year’s St Paul’s Sessions concert series, organized by the Anglican Church of the same name, with an audiovisual show at Zappeion Hall on October 21. Cortini was the keyboard player of American industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails from 2005 to 2008 and is a founding member of alt-rock Modwheelmood. Based in Los Angeles, he has also been putting out experimental electronic music as part of his solo project Sonoio since 2010. His Athens show will include tracks from his most recent release, “Volume Massimo.” For details, tickets and information about the rest of this season’s St Paul’s Sessions program, visit www.stapaulssessions.gr.



Zappeio Hall, Vassilissis Olgas & Vassilissis Amalias, Syntagma, tel 210.322.3509