Former PASOK minister gets behind proposal to lift his immunity

Greek Parliament’s Ethics Committee unanimously proposed lifting former health minister Andreas Loverdos’ immunity from prosecution as regards the ongoing investigation into the handling of the Novartis case.



Loverdos’ Movement for Change party and ruling New Democracy said they back the proposal. The lawmaker himself said Tuesday he would welcome a probe into what he claims are trumped-up charges that he took bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical firm.



The Ethics Committee also advised in favor of abolishing the immunity of ND MP Konstantinos Kyranakis, who has been sued by the NGO Greek Helsinki Monitor for allegedly making a racist remark in June, a few weeks before he was elected.



Kyranakis said he would gladly see an investigation into the offending comment. He had said that a 2,000-euro benefit the government pledged for parents of babies born in the country would be reserved “for Greek children.”