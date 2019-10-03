BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Amcham putting Hellenic Pavilion together for AUSA Meeting

TAGS: Defense, Exhibition

For a sixth consecutive year, the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is the organizer of the Hellenic Pavilion at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition of Defense Systems, which will take place on October 14-16 at the Walter Washington Convention Center in Washington DC.

The Greek companies participating in this year’s event are Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Hellenic Defense Systems, Intracom Defense, Systems Sunlight, Theon Sensors, Alpha Systems, AEL Joint Venture, Aeroservices, Altus LSA, DEFEA and Miltech Hellas.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 