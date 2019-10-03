BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
T-bill auction oversubscribed 2.44 times

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) on Wednesday announced it had successful auctioned 26-week treasury bills, with the desired amount of 625 million euros oversubscribed 2.44 times, leading to a particularly low interest rate of 0.097 percent, compared to a rate of 0.150 percent at the previous auction in late August.

The settlement date is Friday.

