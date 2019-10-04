Eurobank joins Trade Club Alliance

Senior officials of 14 credit groups from around the world, including Eurobank, met in London this week for the formal launch of Trade Club Alliance (TCA), the first global digital platform helping enterprises strengthen their activities in international trading.



TCA contributes to supporting enterprises seeking to expand their activities abroad, operating as an interconnection platform between reliable suppliers, buyers and peers from markets around the world and also offering them information about the regulations and tariffs in markets they are interested in.



Upon joining the platform, TCA members can have immediate and reliable data on the markets in over 180 countries.