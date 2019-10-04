German ambassador affirms solidarity with Greece

Greece and Germany must strip away stereotypes and fixations and instead focus on the things that unite them in their effort to build a future together, German Ambassador to Athens Ernst Reichel has said.



His comments were made during an event at the ambassador’s residence on Thursday to commemorate the Day of German Unity – the day in 1990 when the four-decade division into communist east and capitalist west ended.



Reichel, who took over as head of the embassy two months ago, affirmed Germany’s continuing dedication to the EU project, while stressing Berlin’s solidarity with Greece in efforts to spur economic growth in the debt-hit EU member.



Noting that Germany remains Greece’s largest trade partner and one of the main investors in the country, Reichel said that the 2020 Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), where Germany will be the honored country, offers an opportunity to strengthen economic cooperation.



Thursday’s event was organized by the German-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Griechenland Zeitung newspaper.