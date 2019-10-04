Larry Gus | Athens | October 5

Known for his energetic performances that blend multiple layers of vocals and electronics, Larry Gus (Panagiotis Melidis) presents his upcoming album as well as tracks from his previous releases at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Saturday, October 5. Larry Gus’ music combines sample-based sound constructions with psychedelic pop melodies. He released his first complete album “Silent Congas” digitally in 2012, followed by “Years Not Living” in 2013. His third album, “Subservient,” is slated for release by DFA. Starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org