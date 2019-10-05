Nobody questions the right to strike – the only question concerns the way this right is often wasted. Nobody questions the value of unionism either, without which employees would be greatly disadvantaged. But unionism does not exist to further the interests of trade unionists.

The well-connected minorities that once flourished as extensions of the power of all political parties have lost their legitimacy and are out of touch with workers’ needs. No law is needed to abolish those minorities, but no law could save them either. The government can simply facilitate the unionization of the majority.