Dendias, Pompeo sign revised MDCA

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday signed the Protocol of Amendment to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA).

The new agreement concerns the use not only of Souda Base but the air bases of Stefanovikeio and Larissa in central Greece and Alexandroupoli port.



Speaking during a joint press conference after the meeting, Dendias said the agreement is a factor that promotes stability in the region.

It also sends a message to any countries in the region whose actions are in violation of international law.

