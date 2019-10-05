Prison drug smuggling ploy skewered

A woman was being questioned on Saturday after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison.



The drugs were hidden in a package for her son, an inmate at the facility, which contained kebabs and frozen meat.



The package was intercepted on Friday afternoon during a visit to the penitentiary by the woman.



Guards at the entrance to the prison found two packages containing just under 50 grams of cannabis inside a serving of kebab and another 300 grams of the drug in a separate package containing frozen meat.



According to police sources, the drugs had been destined for the woman’s son, who has been in the facility since early 2019 for multiple theft convictions.